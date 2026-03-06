Four killed in road accidents on Holi, lowest since 2019

NEW DELHI: Four people were killed in road accidents across the national capital during Holi celebrations this year, marking the lowest number of fatalities reported on the festival day since 2019, according to traffic police data.



A total of 22 road accidents were reported in the city on March 4, including four fatal crashes and 18 minor accidents, the data showed. Altogether, four people lost their lives in these accidents, while 18 people were injured.

Police said the fatality figure this year is the lowest recorded on Holi in the past several years. In comparison, seven people were killed in road accidents on Holi in 2019, while nine fatalities were reported in 2020. The number dropped to five in 2021 before rising to 10 each in 2022 and 2023. The number of deaths further increased to 14 in 2024, before declining to six last year and four this year, the data showed.

The total number of accidents this year stood at 22, slightly lower than 27 accidents recorded during Holi in 2024, but higher than 13 accidents reported last year.

“Special enforcement drives, increased deployment of personnel and checks against drunken driving were carried out across the city to prevent accidents during the festival,” a senior police officer said.

Teams were stationed at major intersections, arterial roads and areas known for large Holi gatherings to monitor traffic movement and ensure that motorists followed safety norms.