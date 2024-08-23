Four juveniles apprehended for guard’s murder in Khyala area

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended four juveniles for the murder of a 35-year-old security guard over an unruly behavior in West Delhi’s Khyala area.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Khyala Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Vinod (35) resident of Bihar.

According to the police reports, the incident was reported to the Khyala Police Station at around 8:30 pm after a PCR call informed authorities of a man lying on the road with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, identified as Vinod, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead upon arrival.

According to initial investigations, Vinod had sustained several stab wounds, leading to his untimely death. The exact circumstances surrounding the murder are still unclear, and the motive behind the attack is currently under investigation.

Authorities have registered a case of murder and initiated a thorough probe into the incident.

Multiple teams were quickly formed to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Through a combination of technical surveillance and manual intelligence, police were able to identify and apprehend four juveniles allegedly involved in the crime.

Preliminary findings suggest that the attack was a result of a personal vendetta. Vinod, who worked as a security guard at a local factory, had reported the unruly behavior of one of the juveniles to the factory owner.

This led to the juvenile’s dismissal from the job. Seeking revenge, the dismissed youth, along with three accomplices, allegedly attacked Vinod with knives, leading to his death.

Vinod was originally from Bihar and had been living alone in Delhi while his wife and children remained in their native village. His sudden death has left the local community in shock and mourning.

The police are continuing their investigation to uncover further details and establish the full sequence of events that led to this brutal crime.