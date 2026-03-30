Four injured after jumping from 1st floor to escape Gokalpuri fire

NEW DELHI: Four people, including a child, were injured after they jumped from the first floor of a residential building in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area to escape a fire that broke out in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident was reported around 2.30 am from a house in F block in the Chand Bagh area near Bhajanpura when the building was engulfed in heavy smoke after two scooters and a motorcycle parked on the ground floor caught fire, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

Eight other residents, including children, who were trapped on the second, third and fourth floors, also managed to save their lives when the firefighters reached the spot and rescued them.

An official said that by the time the firefighters reached the spot, four people, three women, along with a child, had already jumped.

“They were identified as Nikhat (22), Rashida (50), Soni (25) and Ashif (2). All four were taken to Jag Pravesh Chand Hospital and discharged after first aid,” said Anoop Singh, Station Officer at Geeta Colony Fire Station.

Eyewitnesses said they woke up to loud cries for help and a burning smell in the night as panic spread through the building.

“I woke up to loud cries and a burning smell around 2:30 am. When I stepped out, flames were coming from the parking area, and thick smoke was rising fast. We tried to alert everyone and help them come out,” a local said.

He further said that children were crying, and people were trying to find a way out as the staircase was completely choked with smoke.

Another local said that people were shouting to the residents to jump from the first floor. “They were crying and screaming for help. Locals helped them to rush them to nearby hospitals for treatment,” she said.

Eyewitnesses added that residents on the upper floors were struggling to breathe due to the smoke and were trying to reach the terrace.

Thick smoke engulfed the building, forcing panicked residents onto the street as firefighters carried out rescues. The structure was charred and blackened. Officials said the fire was doused by 3.50 am.