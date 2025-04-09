Four in cop net for attempted murder

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested four individuals for the attempted murder of a 30-year-old man over an altercation. The accused were identified as Anil (34), Rahul (24), Chandu Lal (58) and Ashok Kumar (58), all residents of Jahangirpuri, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident, which occurred on March 14, left Ajay Khatri (30) grievously injured after a brutal assault involving bricks and knives. The case was registered under section 109(1)/3(5) BNS following a violent attack on the complainant.

The victim, Khatri, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was attacked at around 1:30 pm while celebrating Holi at his residence.

A verbal dispute with a neighbor quickly escalated when a group of men armed with knives, sticks, and bricks arrived at his home and launched a violent assault.

According to Khatri’s statement, Ashok Kumar, one of the accused, struck him on the head with a brick, knocking him unconscious.

The assault continued with others, including Rahul, Anil, and Chandu Lal, inflicting further injuries using bricks. Khatri was later admitted to BJRM Hospital for treatment.

Following the complaint, a dedicated team led by Inspector Jitendra Tiwari of AATS North-West District, under the supervision of ACP Operations Ranjit Dhaka, launched a detailed investigation.

Sub-inspectors, head constables, and a woman constable arrested four suspects using local intelligence. The Holi altercation escalated into violence. Others, including a minor, had been apprehended earlier. Further investigation continues.