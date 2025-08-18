Four held over murder of brothers-in-law

NEW DELHI: Four people were arrested in connection with the killing of two men, who were found dead over two consecutive days last week in separate northeast Delhi areas, police on Sunday said. On August 11, a 33-year-old man was found dead in C-Block of Khajuri Khas.

He was identified as Raji Ahmed, a resident of Harkesh Market in Khajuri Khas.

While police were probing the death, another body was discovered the next day in a decomposing state in a locked kitchen of a house in Dayalpur.

This man was identified as 37-year-old Shami Alam, a resident of Loni in

Uttar Pradesh.

The two men were found to be brothers-in-law and victims of a drunken row that began over money. To investigate the murders, police roped in the Special Staff of the northeast district and took up analysing CCTV footage.

They first zeroed in on 24-year-old Vickey Tomar, a resident of Sonia Vihar, and 19-year-old Ashfaq, from UP’s Loni. Both were arrested.

“During interrogation, they disclosed that they had gathered along with the two deceased at the Dayalpur house, rented by Raji, for a party. An argument broke out over money Raji had loaned to Shami, which led to Shami being beaten to death. His body was locked inside the kitchen before the group fled,” an officer said. Later, fearing that Raji might inform the police about Shami’s murder, two more men, Faizaan alias Khali, 22, and Mohd Masoom alias Chotu, 25, both residents of Loni, conspired with the other two and allegedly killed Raji as well, said the officer.

The arrests were made by teams from Khajuri Khas and Dayalpur police stations and Special Staff of the northeast district, he said.