Four held in multiple murder cases

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested four wanted criminals involved in multiple cases of murder, attempted murder, and riots.



The accused was identified as Parveej Alam Khan (34) resident of Patparganj Village, Delhi, Varun alias Parveen (34) resident of Pandav Nagar, Delhi, Vipin Rana alias Mathi (24) resident of Mangolpuri, Delhi, Arman alias Ujjawal (19) resident of Mangolpuri, Delhi.

According to the Police, the operation began with the deployment of informers and both manual and technical surveillance on suspects.

Secret information led to coordinated raids in Delhi and Haryana, resulting in the arrest of four criminals: Vipin Rana, Parveez Alam, Armaan, and Varun. All were sought for serious offenses, including murder and attempted murder, with non-bailable warrants issued against them. The arrests followed a tip-off about their locations. Four dedicated teams, supervised by Inspectors and Assistant Commissioners of Police, successfully apprehended the suspects from various locations.

Parveez Alam was captured in Saket and was wanted for a murder case in Lodhi Colony and an attempted murder in Pandav Nagar. Varun, known as Parveen and Gopal, was arrested in Pandav Nagar and had multiple NBWs against him for attempted murder and other cases. Vipin Rana was apprehended in Kurukshetra for an attempt to murder and riot case in Mangolpuri. Arman was arrested in Naraina for the same case as Rana.