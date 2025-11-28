Four held in multi-crore cyber scam spanning Delhi, Haryana

new delhi: The Inter-State Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested four individuals involved in a sophisticated digital arrest and investment fraud racket.

An anonymous source alerted the Inter-State Cell to the operation. According to the police, the arrests were made during coordinated raids across Delhi and Haryana, marking a significant breakthrough in the city’s efforts against organised cyber-enabled financial crime.

The investigation began after a complaint was filed on October 8 by a Mayur Vihar Phase-I resident through the National Cyber Crime

Reporting Portal.

The complainant reported being deceived into downloading fake trading applications and joining a fraudulent “tips group” that claimed high returns through IPO funding and profit withdrawals.

Trusting the assurances, the victim transferred Rs 42,95,720 across multiple bank accounts, only to learn later that the scheme was a scam.

Cyber-forensic analysis showed the defrauded money had moved through 23 bank accounts and digital wallets before being dispersed into 742 additional accounts via small, structured transactions aimed at obscuring the trail.

Investigators subsequently uncovered a network of mule account operators, account sellers and syndicate intermediaries central to the fraud.

Among those arrested is Amandeep Singh of Nihal Vihar, who provided his personal bank account to the syndicate for routing fraudulent proceeds. Gurpreet Singh of Rohini was likewise found to have supplied his account for moving cheated funds.

Suresh Kumar of Pitampura allegedly procured bank accounts from individuals such as Amandeep and Gurpreet and sold them to higher-level handlers.

The fourth accused, Ashu Sood of Rani Bagh, is accused of purchasing these accounts and supplying them to the syndicate while overseeing the cash rotation used to pay commissions to agents and account providers. During the raids, the Crime Branch seized several mobile phones, SIM cards and details of numerous bank accounts linked to withdrawals.

Investigators also identified fake firms and mule current accounts that served as fronts for the illegal network.

The operation was carried out by a team led by Inspector Manmeet Maik, under the supervision of ACP Ramesh Chander Lamba. Further investigation is under way to identify remaining syndicate members and trace the complete financial trail.