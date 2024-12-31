Four held in arson case over minor dispute

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested four men—Nikhil (27), Kunal (28), Akash Kumar (24), and Azad Chauhan (25)—for setting fire to a KTM Duke motorcycle worth Rs 2.5 lakh in R K Puram, southwest Delhi, on December 26, a police

official stated.

The bike was doused in petrol and ignited, with a cold drink bottle containing petrol and a matchbox recovered from the scene.

The police identified the suspects through CCTV footage and tracked them to Munirka Metro Station.

Nikhil admitted the arson was revenge for a six-month-old dispute, where Gautam Kunwar had assaulted him. Kunal and others

assisted in the plan.