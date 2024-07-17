Four held for serving liquor on road at Noida wedding

Noida: Four persons have been arrested by Noida police for allegedly serving liquor on road in Vintage car to the weddings guests, said police officials.



According to police, the incident took place in sector 73 area of Noida. A wedding was organised in Shaurya banquet hall in sector 73 where a bar made within a vintage car served liquor to the guests.

The Baraatis enjoying drinks and dancing on weddings beats at road caused significant traffic jam on the road. Upon receiving reports of the commotion, a team from the Excise Department promptly arrived at the scene. However, by this time, the operator of the makeshift bar had already fled.

The incident, which took place on Sunday night, saw the vintage car, adorned with LED lights and transformed into a bar, parked in the middle of the road near the Shaurya banquet hall. As the baraatis reveled in the festivities, the operator of this makeshift bar quickly absconded after packing up his equipment, upon noticing the approaching authorities.

The Excise Department confirmed the vintage car bar was owned by Shaurya banquet hall, which had a valid license. However, using it as a mobile bar parked outside was deemed illegal.

To resolve the resulting traffic jam, the vintage car, serving as a “bar on wheels,” was removed. Nearby residents, facing significant inconvenience, reported delays of 30 to 40 minutes to cover just one kilometer.