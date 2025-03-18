Four held for Rs 50-60 lakh gold, diamond heist in GK-1

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested four individuals including a woman for a robbery of gold diamond jewellery worth Rs 50-60 lakh.

The accused were identified as Pardhan (34), Bhanwar Singh alias Bhoora Singh (60) and Ramavtar Soni (28), all residents of Rajasthan.

According to the police, the investigation led to the recovery of stolen jewelry, valued at Rs 15 lakh, in connection with an FIR under various sections.

The burglary was reported on February 21, when the complainant returned to his residence at H-Block, Kailash Colony, New Delhi, after a trip to Surajkund, Faridabad.

Upon his return around 3:15 pm, he discovered that his flat’s main door was broken, and a large sum of money, along with jewellery worth Rs 50-60 lakh, had been stolen.

The complainant immediately reported the incident, prompting the registration of the case and the start of an intensive investigation by the Greater Kailash police.

A dedicated team was formed, led by SHO Greater Kailash under the supervision of the ACP, Defence Colony, to ensure a swift response.

The investigation began with an inspection of the crime scene and a review of CCTV footage, which revealed four suspects arriving at the residence at approximately 1:15 pm. Two of them entered the flat by breaking the door, while the other two kept watch. After the theft, all four fled the scene by 1:34 pm. Photographs of the suspects were circulated within the police network, and local sources were deployed to gather intelligence.

Further investigation identified the suspects as Pardhan, Ranjeet Singh, Babulal, and Prakash, all from Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Through technical surveillance and secret information, police were able to locate and arrest Pardhan, Bhanwar Singh, the woman, and Ramavtar Soni, who was found to be the receiver of the stolen jewellery.

Police recovered stolen jewellery, some buried in an Ajmer field. Pardhan admitted planning the robbery, with items sold to Ramavtar Soni. Four accused, including a 53-year-old woman, were arrested. The investigation continues, with more arrests possible.