Four flagship schemes launched

New Delhi: In a significant push toward women-led development in the national capital, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched four flagship schemes of the Delhi Government under the banner “Sashakt Naari, Samriddh Delhi” at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The initiatives collectively aim to provide financial security from birth to adulthood, ensure safe and free mobility, deliver long-pending financial entitlements, and reduce household burdens through direct benefit transfers.



The programme was attended by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, along with thousands of beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said, “A woman will truly be empowered when she has the ability to make independent decisions, can live a life with self-respect, and has access to equal opportunities and security.” She noted that while women are excelling as soldiers, scientists, sportspersons and leaders, they continue to face “violence, economic inequality, social stereotypes and health-related neglect.” Calling Delhi the face of the nation, she said, “Delhi should set an example of women-led development for the entire nation.” Referring to the 2047 goal of a developed India, she asserted that it “cannot be achieved without empowering half the population.”

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena described the programme as “an important milestone” and said, “A visionary approach is essential for women’s empowerment, and the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana is a strong example.” He emphasised that empowerment must extend beyond financial assistance to include dignity, safety and equal participation.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta termed the launch a historic commitment to women’s dignity and self-reliance. “When a daughter is empowered, families become stronger. When women progress, the path toward a developed Delhi becomes clearer,” she said.

Meri Punji, Mera Adhikar – DBT Under Delhi Ladli Scheme

Under the “Meri Punji, Mera Adhikar” initiative, Rs.100.25 crore was transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer to 40,642 eligible girls under the Delhi Ladli Scheme into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The maturity amount along with accrued interest was credited directly to ensure transparency and eliminate delays. Earlier, nearly Rs.90 crore had been transferred to around 30,000 beneficiaries in the first phase of the special drive to clear pending entitlements.

Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana

The Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana was introduced as a modern, digital and incentive-based replacement for the Ladli scheme. Under this programme, Rs.61,000 will be deposited in stages in the name of each eligible girl from birth onwards. Subject to conditions such as completion of graduation or a vocational diploma, the amount will mature to over Rs.1 lakh, approximately Rs.1.25 lakh with interest, by the age of 21. The scheme will operate through a fully digital and faceless end-to-end online portal. Financial management will be handled by SBI Life Insurance Company Limited under the SBI Life Dhanrashi Sadhan framework. A budget provision of Rs.128 crore has been made, and girls living in child care institutions have also been included, with the government acting as guardian.

Saheli Pink National Common Mobility Card

To enhance safe and dignified mobility, the Saheli Pink National Common Mobility Card was launched under the One Nation–One Card vision. The Pink Card will enable free travel for women in Delhi Transport Corporation buses and will also function as a smart card for paid travel in Metro, RRTS and other public transport systems. Three categories of cards will be issued, Pink for women, Blue for general commuters and Orange for monthly pass holders, with the first phase covering Pink and Blue cards. The Pink Card will be issued free of cost, with the Delhi Government bearing the expense. Around 50 distribution centres will be set up across DM and SDM offices and selected DTC centres. The card will be linked to Aadhaar and mobile numbers to verify age, gender and Delhi residence, prevent duplication and integrate with the automatic fare collection system.

Free LPG Cylinders on Holi and Diwali

From 2026, ration card holders in Delhi will receive financial aid for two LPG cylinders annually on Holi and Diwali. On Holi, Rs 853 was transferred via DBT. The scheme entails Rs 242.77 crore annually. CM Gupta reaffirmed women’s equal role in achieving a developed India.