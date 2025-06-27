Four Delhi schools denied fire safety certificates

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has denied fire safety certificates to four schools, including a government institution, over non-compliance with

key safety norms.

The schools include Government Girls Senior Secondary School No. 1 in Najafgarh, Ekta Public School, Amar Jeevan Public School, and New Bal Vikas Vidyalaya. DFS cited deficiencies such as non-functional pumps, missing exit signage, and inadequate water storage. The certificates were withheld until rectifications are made. One school claimed it had not received any communication regarding the NOC.