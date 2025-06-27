MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > Four Delhi schools denied fire safety certificates
Delhi

Four Delhi schools denied fire safety certificates

BY Team MP27 Jun 2025 12:08 AM IST

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has denied fire safety certificates to four schools, including a government institution, over non-compliance with

key safety norms.

The schools include Government Girls Senior Secondary School No. 1 in Najafgarh, Ekta Public School, Amar Jeevan Public School, and New Bal Vikas Vidyalaya. DFS cited deficiencies such as non-functional pumps, missing exit signage, and inadequate water storage. The certificates were withheld until rectifications are made. One school claimed it had not received any communication regarding the NOC.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X