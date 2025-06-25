Four dead as fire breaks out at factory near Delhi's Rithala metro station

New Delhi: Four persons died in a fire that erupted in a chemical factory in Rithala in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The fire broke out at the factory in Rohini Sector-5 area on Tuesday, when Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said 16 fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze. The DFS chief said the incident was reported around 7.25 pm from a premises located near Rithala Metro Station. Police have so far recovered four charred bodies and the search operation for people caught in the fire is still underway, they said.