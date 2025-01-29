Four caught for robbing Indonesian nationals

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport police have arrested four individuals including a cab driver involved in robbing two Indonesian nationals and successfully recovered all stolen items, including 2 kg of gold, 8000 Ringgit in cash, two mobile phones, and a

trolley bag.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the IGI Airport Police Station.

The accused were identified as Naresh Kumar (57) son of Babu Lal resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, Mohit (26) son of Jagdish resident of Village-Bhakhtawarpur, Sonnipat, Haryana, Pankaj Gupta (42) son of Jagdish resident of New Shivaji Nagar, Ludhiana, Punjab, and Subash Sood (51) son of Parbodh Sood resident of Chandigarh Road,

Ludhiana, Punjab.

According to the police, the suspects were nabbed after an intense investigation involving CCTV analysis and technical surveillance.

Naresh Kumar, the mastermind, has a history of criminal activity, including gold smuggling in 2016.

On January 20-21, cab driver Naresh Kumar and accomplices robbed two Indonesian nationals at knifepoint.

Victims, Fadhli and Mahathir, were smuggling gold. Stolen items were recovered after raids, leading to arrests and ongoing investigations.