Four Boxer-Godara gang members out to carry out attack held in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested four wanted criminals linked with foreign-based gangsters Harry Boxer-Rohit Godara from the national capital and Mohali in Punjab, an officer said on Thursday. Two of them were arrested following an encounter in New Ashok Nagar of east Delhi late Wednesday night.

According to police, Boxer, who was recently in the news for threatening comedian Kapil Sharma, and Godara, have links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

One of the nabbed was Gangster Kartik Jakhar, who was apprehended after a brief gunfight. “He is wanted in several cases of extortion, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes across Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi,” Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

The officer said that the crackdown thwarted a planned attack on a Mohali-based businessman, who had received extortion threats from the gang.

Another gangster nabbed with Jakhar was Kavish Phutela, a resident of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Manoj Saharan and Pawan Kumar were later arrested from a hotel in Mohali. The four were carrying semi-automatic pistols and live cartridges, Kushwah said. “Jakhar, a gangster of the Harry Boxer-Rohit Godara syndicate, was managing and coordinating operations in India on behalf of Harry Boxer, who is currently hiding abroad. He also carried a reward announced by Rajasthan Police,” he said.

The officer said Jakhar was wanted in the Rs 30-crore extortion case involving a Rajasthan-based political leader, Ashok Chandak. Phutela was wanted in an extortion case in Rajasthan and was earlier arrested under the Arms Act in Delhi.

Kushwah said police teams had been gathering information about the Harry Boxer-Rohit Godara gang, which has been making extortion calls to businessmen, builders and property dealers in Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi. “The gang has also been linked to several cases of shootings and killings,” he said.

Boxer recently threatened two businessmen in Delhi, as well as comedian Kapil Sharma, whose cafe in Canada came under a gun attack days ago.

On August 27, a team received a tip-off that Jakhar and Phutela had been dispatched to Delhi on the instructions of Boxer.

A police team was deployed near Dharamshila Cancer Hospital in Vasundhara Enclaveto wait for them.

“Around 12.50 am, the duo was spotted on a stolen Splendor motorcycle. When asked to surrender, the pillion rider opened fire on the police team. The police retaliated in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, accused Jakhar sustained a bullet injury in his leg. Both Jakhar and Phutela were overpowered and later shifted to hospital for treatment,” the ACP said At their instance, two more operatives, Saharan, 21, and Kumar, 30, both residents of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, were arrested from Mohali.

Police said they had been tasked by Boxer to fire at a Chandigarh-based businessman who had received an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore.

Police seized arms, ammunition, and a stolen bike from gangster Jakhar, a close aide of Harry Boxer. Wanted in multiple extortion and murder cases across states, Jakhar, with associate Kavish Phutela, coordinated shootings and

rackets for the gang.