Four arrested in Rohini stabbing

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two family members and two friends involved in a fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man over a personal dispute involving a romantic relationship.

The accused were identified as Sagar (18) son of Vinod, Asif Ali (63), Vinod (46), and Pooja (36) wife of Asif Ali, all were the residents of Phase-2, Vijay Vihar, Rohini, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the arrested individuals are accused of conspiring in the murder of 25-year-old Deepak Sharma.

The murder, which happened in broad daylight, was reportedly motivated by a personal feud over a relationship involving a juvenile and close friend of Sagar.

The incident came to light when a PCR call reported the stabbing of Deepak, who was declared dead on arrival at Ambedkar Hospital.

A case under Section 103(1) of the BNS Act was registered at Vijay Vihar Police Station after Deepak allegedly pressured a juvenile’s girlfriend to pursue a relationship with him, prompting the juvenile to retaliate.

While in detention, the juvenile reportedly plotted the murder with support from family and friends.

A team led by Inspector Gurmeet Singh and ACP Rohitash Singh tracked the suspects to Dabri and Dwarka. Following a raid, suspects confessed involvement, with Sagar, Asif Ali, Vinod, and Pooja revealing their roles in the conspiracy.