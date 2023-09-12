Four arrested in Excise raid at restaurant in Greater Noida mall

Noida: Four workers of a restaurant inside a shopping mall in Greater Noida were Monday arrested for allegedly serving alcohol meant for sale in Haryana, Gautam Buddh Nagar Excise official said.



The Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale of liquor from outside the state, they said.

Over 200 bottles of liquor of different types meant for sale in Haryana were also seized from the restaurant of the Five Iron Golf located inside the Grand Venice shopping mall.

‘The action was taken under the supervision of District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar Srivastava. On the basis of a tip-off, a raid was conducted around midnight at the spot by a team led by Excise Inspector Chandra Shekhar Singh and four workers arrested for illegally serving alcohol without having a liquor licence,’ an official said.

Those arrested have been identified as Suman Mandal, Bunny Raut, Rahul Hari and Tirthankar Dutt and an FIR has been lodged at the local police station under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act, the official said.

The restaurant’s director Manesh Patel has also been booked by the police over the case, the official said.

The excise inspector said the raid was conducted around midnight and arrests were made in the early hours of Monday after initial investigation and seizures at the spot.

‘As many as 233 bottles of different liquors were seized from the spot. These liquors were meant for sale in Haryana but are being illegally served here in violation of laws of Uttar Pradesh,’ Singh said.