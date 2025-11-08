MillenniumPost
Delhi

Four arrested in cigarette smuggling case

BY Team MP8 Nov 2025 12:42 AM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested four inter-state smugglers, including a truck driver, for allegedly smuggling cigarettes from Assam to Delhi. The accused — Santosh (53), Mantosh (43), Kishore (44) and Waseem alias Badshah (46) — were caught after a raid in the Mori Gate area on October 28. Police seized 2.22 lakh illegal cigarette sticks of BLACK and GOLD FLAKE brands lacking statutory warnings. The racket traced back to Myanmar via Assam, revealing a multi-state smuggling network.

