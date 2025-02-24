Four arrested for dumping body of 21-year-old man in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: The Gurugram police have arrested four individuals for allegedly dumping the body of a 21-year-old man in a deserted area to destroy evidence in a murder case.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the SPR Police Post.

The accused were identified as Rohit resident of Khandsa village, Gurugram, Satish resident of Rahai village, Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Kumar resident of Sahaspur village, Pratapgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, and Brijesh Kumar resident of Katsari village, Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, The deceased, identified as Pranav Kumar from Madhubani, Bihar, was found on February 17 behind a company on the road to Begumpur Khatola village. Authorities launched an investigation after receiving information about the body. A police team, along with forensic, fingerprint, and dog squad experts, examined the scene before sending the body to the mortuary. The police identified the victim after analysing CCTV footage and gathering relevant details.

The breakthrough in the case came after the victim’s father filed a complaint on February 19, stating that Pranav worked at a company in Gurugram and shared a rented room with two others.

He recalled that his son had mentioned a dispute with his roommates over shared expenses on February 15.

Two days later, police informed him that Pranav had been found dead. The father alleged that Pranav’s roommates and the landlord conspired to kill him.

Following this, the police registered a case at Badshahpur police station under relevant legal provisions.

On February 22, the Crime Branch (Sector-40) and SPR police post arrested four suspects from Behrampur Road.

They had allegedly disposed of Pranav’s body, fearing scrutiny after discovering him dead in Rohit’s rented accommodation on February 17, with no identification documents.