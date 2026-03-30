Four arrested as police bust inter-state drug network

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has dismantled an organised inter-state drug network, arresting four people and apprehending a juvenile, while seizing psychotropic substances worth over Rs 4.5 crore, an official said on Sunday.

The seized contraband includes 3.5 kg of Alprazolam tablets, estimated to be worth around Rs 3.5 crore in the international market, and 1.7 kg of Tramadol tablets and capsules valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, he said.

“The operation began on March 17 following inputs about the movement of a drug consignment in northeast Delhi. Acting on the inputs, a team laid a trap near Shiv Vihar Tiraha on Johripur Road,” the officer said.

During the operation, one accused, identified as Nitin Pathak, 20, along with a juvenile, was intercepted while transporting narcotics on a motorcycle.

The team recovered 11,900 Alprazolam tablets weighing 1.91 kg and 825 Tramadol tablets weighing 0.49 kg from their possession, along with the motorcycle.

During interrogation, Pathak disclosed details of his associates, leading to further proceedings in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. “Subsequently, a raid was conducted at a medical store in Bhopura in Uttar Pradesh, owned by co-accused Prem Singh Yadav, 30, from where 2,250 Tramadol capsules weighing 1.218 kg were recovered. He was arrested on March 19,” the officer said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Shalu Kumar, 45, from Laxmi Nagar on March 21, after 11,955 Alprazolam tablets weighing 1.627 kg were recovered from his residence. On March 23, another accused, Sanjay Singh, 36, was arrested following disclosures made during the investigation. mpost