Four AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly for three days

NEW DELHI: Four Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were suspended on Monday for the remaining three days of the Delhi Assembly’s winter session. The legislators -- Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh -- were penalised for disrupting Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s address.

The first session of the year began with Saxena’s speech, which was interrupted by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs protesting against the air pollution levels in the city. Following the protests, Speaker Vijender Gupta ordered several opposition members to be marshalled out of the House.

When the House reconvened after the address, PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh moved a resolution for the suspension of the four MLAs.

“Those member who caused disturbance, such as Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, Som Dutt and Jarnail Singh, should be suspended for the remaining three days of the session,” Singh said while reading the resolution. The House subsequently passed the motion.

Speaker Gupta said the AAP MLAs showed contempt towards the House and L-G by causing disturbance without any valid reason. Responding to the action, Sanjeev Jha said the suspension was a result of the members raising the issue of pollution. The House passed another resolution tabled by the PWD minister to prepone the Assembly sittings. The session will now begin at 11 AM instead of 2 PM.