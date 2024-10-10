Foundation stone laid for new textile facility in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: The foundation stone laying ceremony of Classic Concepts Home India Pvt. Ltd., a state-of-the-art textile facility, was laid by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), CEO, Arun Vir Singh, on Wednesday.



The foundation stone was laid at Plot No. 1465, in Sector-32 of YEIDA. As per the officials, Classic Concepts Home India Pvt. Ltd., an illustrious export house is known for its exquisite home furnishings. The company will concentrate its efforts on exporting its premium products predominantly to the discerning U.S. market, said officials.

“Spread across nearly 40,000 square meters, this cutting-edge establishment is destined to emerge as a pivotal contributor to the region’s thriving industrial landscape,” said CEO Singh.

“With an unwavering dedication to excellence and sustainability, this pioneering unit is poised to generate direct employment for an astounding 5,000 individuals, thereby fostering significant job opportunities within the local community,” the CEO added.

Classic Concepts has already established a formidable presence in the Noida region, with 3 units spanning an impressive 2,00,000 sq ft.