Foundation stone laid for 3 court complexes

New Delhi: The Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is committed to fulfill the promises of justice and provide whatever support is needed to the judiciary, Delhi law minister Atishi said on Tuesday.



Speaking at a foundation stone laying ceremony for three court complexes at Karkardooma, Shastri Park, and Rohini Sector-26, she said the Delhi government’s budgetary

allocation for the courts has increased more than four times in the last decade.

It was Rs 760 crore in 2014-15 and has increased steadily over the last few years, rising over four times to nearly Rs 3,000 crore in 2024-25.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud laid the foundation stone for the construction of the court complexes at the function held at the Karkardooma Court.

Atishi said the new court buildings will reflect the trust in Constitution and hope for justice. The entire project is worth Rs 1,100 crore.

The construction of court complexes will add 200 court rooms to the existing infrastructure, she said. Delhi is on its way to becoming first state in country where all district courts will work in hybrid mode, she said.

The minister said that judicial infrastructure has expanded under the Delhi government, including the inauguration of 60 courtroom complexes at Rouse Avenue in 2019, the addition of 144 courtrooms to Saket, Tis Hazari and Karkardooma courts, and the construction of a new block at the Delhi High Court. Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena said the three court complexes will be green buildings equipped with features, such as rainwater harvesting and solar power. He said it was imperative to strengthen the judicial system in the national capital.

The three court complexes will not only be the call of the hour but also bring justice closer and accessible to the residents of Delhi, Saxena added.

Supreme Court Justice Hima Kohli, Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Manmohan, Delhi High Court Justice and Infrastructure Committee Chairperson Rajiv Shakdher were also present at the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The court complex in Rohini Sector-26 will consist of two building blocks with 10 and 12 storeys, along with a basement and ground floor. It will have 102 judges chambers, 362 lawyers chambers and 102 courtrooms, a statement from the Delhi government said.