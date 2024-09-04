Former president of Atlas Cycles dies by suicide at his residence in Lutyens’ Delhi, says Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Former president of Atlas Cycles Salil Kapoor allegedly died by suicide at his home in Lutyens’ Delhi on Tuesday.

In a purported suicide note recovered from the spot, he mentioned “financial burden” on him and harassment by four people, police said, adding said they were investigating the matter from all possible angles.

Kapoor was found in a pool of blood, with a bullet wound in his head, near the puja room of his house on the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Road at around 1 pm by his manager, they said, adding that he was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Salil Kapoor’s sister-in-law, Natasha Kapoor, had committed suicide in the same house in January 2020. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan, with a note urging family care but no explanation for her act. Salil Kapoor, whose wife and children lived separately in Dubai, is suspected of shooting himself with a licensed revolver.

In his suicide note, he mentioned being harassed by four individuals, though their names have not been released due to the ongoing investigation.

Kapoor, arrested by Delhi’s Economic Offences Wing in 2015 for cheating involving Rs 9 crore, had also been pursued for fraud related to capital gain bonds. Forensic teams are examining the site.