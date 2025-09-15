Former Police ‘Mitra’ held in Rs 60L robbery

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a former Police Mitra in connection with a sensational Rs 60 lakh robbery in Karol Bagh.

The accused has been identified as Gagan (25), a resident of Transit Camp, Anand Parbat. Police recovered Rs 15 lakh of the looted cash from his possession, marking a major breakthrough in the case.

The robbery took place on September 8, when four armed assailants intercepted two men transporting cash on a scooter near Dhobi Ghat, Alpha Garden Road. One of the victims was stabbed before the attackers fled with the money. A case was registered at Prasad Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Given the gravity of the crime, a joint team comprising Operations, Special Staff, AATS, Narcotics, and Prasad Nagar police was formed under the supervision of ACP Operations, Sulekha Jagarwar. Investigators examined nearly 100 CCTV cameras, relied on technical surveillance, and activated the informer network.

The probe tracked movements across Mathura, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, and Orchha before Gagan was traced and arrested in Anand Parbat.

During interrogation, Gagan disclosed that he had earlier worked with the Delhi Civil Defence and later as a Police Mitra at Anand Parbat Police Station. He conspired with a financer, Sahib alias Raftar, Ricky from Transit Camp, and associates Noddy, Nikhil, and Sunil.

Drawn by money, Gagan helped execute the heist and received Rs 15 lakh as his share.