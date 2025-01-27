Former head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS awarded Padma Shri

NEW DELHI: Dr Neerja Bhatla, Former head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the AIIMS Delhi has been awarded with the prestigious Padma Shri for her contribution in the detection, prevention and management of cervical cancer.

Bhatla played a key role in creating resource-based guidelines for cervical cancer screening, management and HPV vaccination. With 35 years of experience in cervical cancer prevention, Bhatla led trials for the Serum Institute’s HPV jab. Post-retirement, she continued research on screening, HPV epidemiology, and

affordable testing.