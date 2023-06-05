Former DJB CEO accuses special secy vigilance of harassment

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer and former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai has alleged harassment by Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar, who is supervising a probe against him in connection with the demolition of a heritage palace here, official sources in the Delhi government said on Sunday.

However, Rajasekhar, also an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has claimed that the probe was based on “documentary evidence” and everything was on record. The heritage structure, a remnant of the Sayyid dynasty, was allegedly demolished for construction of the official residence of the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Delhi Jal Borad (DJB) in South Delhi’s Kilokari area during Rai’s tenure at the post.

No response could be elicited on the issue from Rai, a 2007-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, who is currently posted in Mizoram, despite repeated calls and messages.

In multiple complaints to the Union home ministry, the Delhi lieutenant governor and the Delhi chief minister, Rai has also demanded that Rajasekhar be replaced by a secretary-level officer to supervise the probe against him.

In four complaints lodged by Rai over a period of four days from May 30 to June 2, Rajasekhar has been accused of “harassment” targeting his family, including his wife and children, as well, the officials said.

They said that Rai in his complaints has alleged harassment by Rajasekhar during the course of the probe.

Rajasekhar, a 2012-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, claimed that the probe against Rai was “documentary evidence based” and everything was on record.