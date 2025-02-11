Former Delhi Police commissioner Ajai Raj Sharma dies at 80

Noida: Former Delhi Police commissioner Ajai Raj Sharma passed away after a brief illness at a private hospital here, his family said on Tuesday. He was 80. According to Sharma's son Yash, the 1966-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was admitted to Kailash Hospital in a critical condition on January 25.

Sharma, who was also former director general of the Border Security Force, was suffering from several diseases and died on Monday night, his son said. He was also credited with one of the architects of Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh. Yash said that his father had trouble breathing and also had diabetes and high blood pressure. Sharma was one of the officers who formed the UP STF. He and his team eliminated notorious gangster Shriprakash Shukla. After retirement, he was living in Sector 44 in Noida. He was originally from UP's Mirzapur district. Sharma's last rites will be performed on Wednesday at the Lodhi Road crematorium in Delhi, his son Yash said.