Former Delhi Law Minister Somnath Bharti secures justice for young woman brutally attacked; Court imposes 8 years RI to attacker

New Delhi: In a landmark victory for women’s safety and justice in the capital, Advocate and former Delhi Law Minister in the AAP Government, Somnath Bharti, succeeded in ensuring the conviction and stringent sentencing of the attacker, who violently attacked and attempted to murder a young woman, aspiring architect from Kanpur.

The victim had moved to Delhi with hopes of building a successful career in architecture, but her life changed tragically when the convict entered her home under false pretenses and launched a brutal, premeditated assault. As recorded in the sentencing order passed by Mr. Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi, Addl. Sessions Judge, South District, Saket Courts, New Delhi, on 10.03.2015 the victim was hit repeatedly on her head, face and body with a screwdriver, strangled, dragged across her home, and robbed of her valuables. The Court noted in its order dated 20.11.2025 that the attack was so severe that her life was saved only due to urgent medical intervention, including brain surgery and dental reconstruction.

Appearing on behalf of the victim, Advocate Somnath Bharti argued that this was not merely a robbery but a deliberate murderous assault aimed at destroying the life and career of a young woman with dreams. Somnath Bharti urged the Court to impose the maximum punishment to send an unmistakable deterrent signal to those who believe they can attack women with impunity.

Accepting his submissions, the Court awarded 8 years rigorous imprisonment under Section 307 IPC and another 8 years under Section 392 read with Section 397 IPC, directing that the sentences run simultaneously. The Court refused to extend any leniency given the “gruesome nature” of the crime, the trauma inflicted on the victim, and the public interest in ensuring women’s safety. The Court also cancelled the convict’s bail bonds and ordered immediate custody.

The Court further agreed with Somnath Bharti and directed that the victim be compensated, noting the long-term physical, psychological, and career setbacks she suffered as a result of the attack.

After the historic judgment, Somnath Bharti stated: “As a representative of the people and as a lawyer, I believe it is my duty to stand with every woman who bravely fights for justice. Her (Victim) courage and today’s verdict send a strong message: Delhi will never tolerate violence against women.”

