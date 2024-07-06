Former cab driver held for kidnapping children

NEW DELHI: A former cab driver was arrested by the Delhi Police for kidnapping an 11-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son and demanded ransom amount of Rs 50 lakh. The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Shakarpur Police Station.



The accused was identified as Prateek Shrivastava (38), resident of Mandawala, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident began on the evening of June 28, when a family from Faridabad drove to Delhi for a day out. After stopping for sweets at Heera Sweets on Vikas Marg, the parents returned to find their car and children missing. The father called his daughter’s phone, only to be confronted by a kidnapper demanding Rs 50 lakh for their safe return.

The family immediately reported the incident to Shakarpur police, leading to a case under Section 364A IPC. Four rescue teams, led by senior officers, used technical surveillance and coordinated with control rooms, setting up checkpoints. After an intense chase, the kidnapper abandoned the vehicle in Samaypur Badli. Both children were found unharmed, with the car intact except for Rs 5,700.

A bag with a meat chopper and hammer was found. The police reviewed over 300 CCTV footages. Prateek Shrivastava, arrested on July 4, planned to kidnap children left in running cars for ransom. He had no prior criminal record.