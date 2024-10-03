Former bus marshals write to Delhi govt, AAP leaders, BJP seeking reinstatement

New Delhi: In a heartfelt plea to restore their livelihoods, over 10,000 Civil Defence Volunteers have issued an open letter to the Delhi government, urging leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding their reinstatement.

The volunteers, who played a pivotal role in public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic and the G20 Summit, have been grappling with severe financial hardship and emotional distress since their abrupt termination last year.

The open letter was presented at a press conference by representatives of the volunteers, including Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Pal Singh, Ilyas Khan, Sachin, and Rajesh.

They emphasised the critical contributions made by the Civil Defence Volunteers during the pandemic, stating, “We served the people of Delhi during the peak of COVID-19 yet we were terminated abruptly.”

Their commitment to disaster management and public welfare, particularly during emergencies, highlighted the essential role they played in ensuring the safety of Delhi’s residents. Since their termination, which involved an immediate stoppage of salaries, many volunteers have faced dire circumstances.

The letter poignantly describes the consequences of their dismissal, detailing how “the education of our children has been disrupted, and we are battling immense financial and emotional stress.”

Despite their repeated efforts to engage with political leaders and advocate for their reinstatement, the volunteers have yet to see tangible results. The letter acknowledges the Delhi Assembly’s previous support, noting that proposals for their reinstatement were passed twice but have not led to any actionable outcomes.