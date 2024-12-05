Former BJP leader Pravesh Ratn joins AAP

NEW DELHI: In a significant blow to the BJP, Pravesh Ratn, a prominent Jatav leader and former senior BJP Youth Wing member, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Ratn, who has held key positions in the BJP and contested from Patel Nagar Assembly, praised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s transformative work for marginalized communities as his inspiration for joining AAP.

During the induction ceremony, AAP leader Manish Sisodia attributed Ratn’s decision to the positive impact of Kejriwal’s governance on Dalit communities. Sisodia stated, “These initiatives have particularly uplifted the underprivileged sections of society, including the Jatav, SC, ST, Dalit communities, and backward classes.” He also highlighted the improvements in education, healthcare, electricity, water, and employment under Kejriwal’s leadership.

Ratn expressed his admiration for Kejriwal, stating, “No matter how much I say about Arvind Kejriwal, it will always feel insufficient. He has transformed Delhi in ways that have never been seen before.” He further emphasised, “It is because of his work that I have been observing him for many years. The development he has brought to Delhi, especially for the community I belong to, has garnered immense love and respect.” Reflecting on his time in the BJP, Ratn criticised the lack of focus on marginalized communities, stating, “The lack of attention given to marginalized communities like mine... always stood out to me.” He praised Kejriwal’s education reforms, saying, “Arvind Kejriwal’s work in education and the vision behind it have been truly inspiring.”

Ratn responded to criticism of AAP’s welfare schemes, stating, “Critics label benefits for the poor as ‘freebies,’ but these so-called ‘freebies’ can save families ₹8,000-₹10,000 a month, greatly impacting their lives.” He pledged to unite his community, adding, “I am dedicated to bringing my community together and spreading the powerful message of change brought about by the transformative work

happening in Delhi.”