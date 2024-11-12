Former AAP Councillor Ram Narayan Bhardwaj joins BJP

New Delhi: On Monday, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Ram Narayan Bhardwaj joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his son Pradeep Bhardwaj and hundreds of supporters.

The event took place in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Member of Parliament Yogendra Chandolia, who welcomed Bhardwaj into the party. This development signals a boost for the BJP as it intensifies its campaign efforts for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at the event, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence in the BJP’s growing support, which he attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication to the country’s development.

He emphasised that Bhardwaj’s addition would further strengthen the BJP’s presence in outer Delhi.