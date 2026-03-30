Forged no-entry permit racket busted in E Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has busted a racket involved in the use of forged no-entry permissions by commercial vehicle operators in east Delhi, arresting one person and seizing a light goods vehicle, an official said on Sunday.



The accused, identified as Mohammad Saleem, 45, a resident of Sunder Nagri, was apprehended by traffic staff of Nand Nagri Circle during a special enforcement drive, he said.

After the police received information regarding certain commercial vehicle drivers operating during restricted hours using fabricated no-entry permissions (NEPs), traffic personnel were deployed at key points to verify documents of commercial vehicles during restricted hours, a senior police officer said. On March 27, at around 6 pm, a team intercepted a Tata Ace vehicle near Loni Golchakkar on Wazirabad Road. The vehicle was moving towards Khajuri Khas during the restricted time window between 5 pm and 11 pm, when entry of such vehicles is prohibited, he said.

“During inspection, the driver displayed a purported NEP pasted on the windscreen. However, verification through the official challan system revealed that no such permission had been issued for the vehicle, confirming that the document was forged,” he added.

The accused was detained and later handed over to the Gokulpuri police station along with the vehicle. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation, police said.

During interrogation, Saleem disclosed that he had not applied for any legitimate no-entry permission. He allegedly procured the forged document through an acquaintance, Nazim, who introduced him to an unidentified person near the Burari Transport Authority.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend

other persons involved in the racket, police said.