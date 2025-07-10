Forged identity, fake badge: Man held for posing as cop

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday for impersonating a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector to ‘deceive female acquaintances and social circles.’ The accused has been identified as Sahil Kumar (23), a resident of Ladpur,

Alwar in Rajasthan,

According to the police, the accused was caught wearing a white T-shirt bearing the Delhi Police emblem during routine surveillance by the Vigilance Team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Terminal 3’s departure forecourt.

When questioned, Sahil Kumar failed to provide any credible explanation about his police posting and gave vague excuses. Officers found that he possessed a forged Delhi Police identity card marked as PSI, a fake appointment letter, blank case diaries, a page stamped with Delhi Police Academy (DPA) marks, and a mobile phone containing photographs of him in police uniform. These items were seized as evidence.

Following a formal complaint by the CISF, an FIR was registered under various sections, including forgery and impersonation.

A dedicated police team led by Inspector Sumit of the IGI Airport police station took charge of the investigation.

The accused, Sahil Kumar, admitted to fabricating his identity using Photoshop skills and procuring a Delhi Police uniform from Delhi’s Camp area, revealed during interrogation that he was a school dropout currently preparing for competitive exams and held no official employment with any government department.

He confessed to using the fake identity to mislead several women, including a female Delhi Police staff member, whom he had contacted through social media posing as a 2024-batch Sub-Inspector posted at IGI Airport. He stated that he had come to the airport to meet one such acquaintance.

Additional Commissioner of Police, IGI Airport, Usha Rangnani, emphasized the seriousness of the case, stating, “He was impersonating a sub-inspector of Delhi Police using a forged identity card.” She added that the arrest followed the recovery of multiple incriminating items, which confirmed the accused’s intent to deceive. “Subsequently, a fake Delhi Police ID card (marked as PSI), a forged appointment letter, a handbag containing some blank case diaries, a blank page having stamp marks of DPA (Delhi Police Academy), and a mobile phone containing photographs in Delhi Police uniform, were recovered from his possession and seized,” Rangnani said.

She stressed that the accused’s deliberate actions posed a serious threat to public trust and law enforcement integrity, and that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the full extent of his impersonation and motives.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details about the accused and the extent of his deception. Sahil Kumar remains in custody as police continue to probe the case.