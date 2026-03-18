Forest dept plans 70L+ plantations across city

NEW DELHI: The Delhi forest department is planning a plantation target of 70.82 lakh for 2026-27 under its Green Action Plan (GAP), with officials saying activities are underway in this regard with pruning of canopies of older foliage to create conditions for sapling growth.



“There appears to be agreement on adopting the canopy opening method, following which plantation work can proceed,” an official said, indicating that the approach is still under consideration.

The official said discussion in this regard took place during a meeting held in February.

Explaining the plantation method, the official said canopy opening involves selectively pruning dense tree cover to create gaps that allow sunlight to reach the ground, thereby improving conditions for planting new saplings and enhancing their survival rate by reducing competition for light, water and nutrients.

The approach is expected to be complemented by a three-layered plantation model, the official said, adding that it comprises tall native trees in the top canopy, smaller trees and shrubs in the middle canopy to trap dust and pollutants, and grasses and low-lying vegetation in the ground layer to prevent soil erosion and retain moisture.

“Together, the multi-tiered system is aimed at improving air quality, enhancing carbon absorption and supporting urban biodiversity. It also helps reduce pollutants such as particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, ozone and carbon dioxide by trapping and absorbing them at different vegetation levels,” the official added. Officials reviewed 2026-27 plantation targets, layered planting strategy and training plans. Under the 2025-26 plan, over 67.98 lakh of the 75 lakh target has been achieved. Authorities directed completion by March, data uploads on the GAP portal, and ordered third-party audits using satellite and ground verification.