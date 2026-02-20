Foreign and domestic firms bet big on YEIDA corridor

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region is witnessing a fresh wave of domestic and foreign investment, consolidating its position as a key industrial and infrastructure hub, officials said on Thursday.



Companies have collectively committed over Rs 1,200 crore along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, spanning hyperscale data centres, advanced automotive manufacturing and a large integrated packaging hub. “With strategic proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport, the region is fast emerging as a preferred destination for high-tech, export-oriented and logistics-driven industries,” Additional Chief Executive Officer Shailendra Bhatia said.

B.K. Sales Corporation plans to invest Rs 400 crore in a hyperscale data centre campus expected to house around 7,000 server racks across two buildings. The facility will support high-density computing and the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence segment. Commercial operations are targeted within 18 months.

Italian automotive components manufacturer Simplast Group will invest Rs 70 crore to establish a manufacturing unit in the region, with 50 per cent foreign direct investment from Italy. The plant will produce advanced plastic and rotational moulding products for automobile companies and generate local employment.