Forecast of clear sky during day, max temperature to be around 43

New Delhi: Delhi will witness a mainly clear sky on the day of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as prime minister on Sunday, with the weather department saying the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius.



The weather department also said there is a likelyhood of strong surface winds during day.

Modi is set to take oath Sunday evening for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday was 27.4 degree Celsius, normal of the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity level at 8.30 am was 40 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 175 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".