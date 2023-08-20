For timely help to senior citizens, Gzb Police launches ‘Savera Yojna’

Ghaziabad: Police Commissionerate Ghaziabad on Sunday formally launched the ‘Savera Yojna’ for providing timely help to the senior citizens with emergency response number 112, an officer said.



The elderly people will after registration of their names get police help at the earliest when they call at 112 in any emergency, police said.

It is very often seen that senior citizens do not get proper police assistance when they need it in case of any harassment, they added.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra in a statement said that the Uttar Pradesh Police has started the ‘Savera Yojna’ in the district keeping the safety of old persons in mind.

The Police Response Vehicle (PRV), which has been assigned to attend the call, takes extra time to trace the victim’s location due to densely populated colonies, said Mishra.

He added that PRV would be able to reach the spot without wasting time following registration of the names and addresses of the senior citizens in the ‘Savera Yojna’.

The elderly will be helped with the integrated service of dial 112 like ambulance service 108, women in distress helpline 181, women power line 1090 and 101 fire service help line, he said. This registration will enhance dialogues of the elderly people with the police, he added.

The senior police officer further said the beat constables of every police station

area have been instructed to meet all senior citizens and keep their data.