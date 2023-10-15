‘For high-quality education, teachers must have knowledge of global trends’

NEW DELHI: To ensure high-quality education for every child in MCD schools, it is essential for teachers to have knowledge of global educational trends, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Saturday.



Interacting with “mentor teachers” of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools, who recently visited “innovative schools” in Palampur and Bengaluru, she said, ‘The (Arvind) Kejriwal government is now sending MCD school teachers to the best education institutions across the country for exposure and professional development.’

According to the Delhi government, MCD school “mentor teachers” were sent to the Palampur Aavishkar Center to learn how children can be taught mathematics and science in unique ways at the primary level. They were also sent to innovative schools in Bengaluru where they learnt how to enable holistic development of students.

Atishi, a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, said that teachers in Delhi government schools have made significant professional progress in the past eight years. It is now the turn of MCD schoolteachers, she said.

'Under Chief Minister Kejriwal's leadership, the Delhi government is committed to enhancing professional skills of MCD schoolteachers. There have been big shifts in mentor teachers' enthusiasm and willingness to implement new initiatives in schools," she added.

The minister said teachers must understand MCD primary-grade students’ learning needs and create innovative teaching-learning activities accordingly. ‘Now, MCD schoolteachers are being provided with the tools to bring change and transformation in MCD schools,’ she said.

The Minister further emphasised, ‘These exposure visits have heightened the passion and enthusiasm of MCD mentor teachers to drive change in schools. If this energy continues to spread across all teachers and administrators in all schools, no one can stop MCD schools from becoming world-class.’