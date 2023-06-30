For a better tomorrow: Yamuna Authority proposes to construct 5 e-libraries in Greater Noida villages

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has proposed to construct five e-libraries across different villages of Greater Noida.



YEIDA Chief Executive Officer Arun Vir Singh laid the foundation stone of the first building for the e-library in village Atta Gujran of Greater Noida, said officials on Thursday.

“This library is being constructed in the premises of the primary school located at Atta Gujran and will be operated by the Gram Pathshala Group. This is the first e-library at a village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district and probably the nation which will cater to the requirement and needs of students from all age groups,” said Singh.

YEIDA has announced plans to install 50 computers and 20 tablets in this library and an e-file book will also be issued to the students coming to the library. A fund of Rs 10 crore has been allocated by the CEO for the upgradation, repair works of the primary school, construction of additional rooms, e-library, godown, playground, park and a new panchayat house.

While addressing people at the foundation laying ceremony of this e-library, CEO Singh mentioned that he got inspired to set up advanced libraries while attending an inauguration ceremony of a library built by a team of Gram Pathshala at a village of Gautam Buddh Nagar around two years ago.

The CEO said that as long as he is in service, he will continue building advanced libraries for students of villages and even after his retirement he will remain associated with Gram Pathshalas to continue working in the same direction.

YEIDA aims to build as many as 96 advanced libraries in the region. All the people, children and women of the village appreciated the efforts of the authority and thanked the CEO.