Footover bridge: CM Gupta unveils ‘Diwali gift’ for soldiers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laid the foundation stone for a footover bridge at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre on Saturday.

“This is a Diwali gift for our brave soldiers who were earlier forced to cross the road, going through a very low height and a dirty tunnel under the road. As soon as the Rajputana Rifles team informed us about this problem, our government got into action and approved the construction of the footover bridge,” Gupta told mediapersons.

A long-pending demand for a footover bridge at the Rajputana Rifles Regiment Centre on Ring Road has been taken up by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The Rajputana Rifles Centre is spread across both sides of Ring Road, with training grounds located separately from the main campus. Earlier, there was no underpass or bridge for soldiers to cross between the regiment centre and barracks, so they used an underground drain culvert to cross the road.

“The previous government ignored this demand of our soldiers, or maybe because they did not understand the importance of our soldiers, whatever it was, but our government has now floated a tender for the construction of the bridge. The work for the bridge will be completed soon,” Gupta added.

“This new footover bridge will put an end to those problems. For us, the safety and comfort of our soldiers is the top priority,” the chief minister said, adding that the project will be completed without any delay or shortage of funds.

According to the government, the new footover bridge will be completed in 180 days, built with a modern and secure design. It will save time, ensure safety, and make daily movement smoother for soldiers.

The event was part of the ‘Sewa Pakhwara’ events being organised by the Delhi government to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.