Food truck policy: Delhi govt to write to road owning agencies for land parcels

: The Delhi government will be writing to various road owning agencies to give them land parcels for stationing food trucks as part of its ambitious plan to promote night time economy, officials said on Wednesday.

The government had identified 16 locations where these food trucks would be stationed, but the plan has hit a roadblock with the agencies concerned not being on board with the idea.

“We are working on the food truck policy, but before that there were plans to operate food trucks at 16 selected locations. These include Dilli Haat Janakpuri, Dilli Haat Pitampura, DDA Park in Rohini, Vishwavidhalaya and DDA Park in Rohini,” an official said.

“However, at some places, the land is with the DDA, at some (places) with the DMRC and at some (places) with the MCD and they were not in agreement to allot land for this purpose. Out of the 16 locations, we have only a couple of locations where there are no issues,” the official added.

The tourism department, which is looking after the project, will be writing to the land owning agencies to request them to allot land for developing them as food truck hubs.

“The letters will be sent by this week in all probability,” the official said.

Earlier in June this year, the government had said Delhi would soon have food truck hubs like that in New York, Hong Kong and Australia.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had given an in-principle approval to the policy.

The policy will be implemented with the operation of food trucks in 16 selected locations. Upon its successful implementation, the model will be replicated across Delhi, a statement from the chief minister’s office had said.

Presenting the budget for the financial year 2022-23, then deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said the government was preparing a policy to allow food trucks to operate at designated places in the city from 8 pm to 2 am. “This will strengthen the night economy of Delhi and new employment opportunities will be created,” Sisodia had said.