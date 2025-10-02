Food safety raids intensified in city

New Delhi,: The Delhi government has intensified food safety checks to prevent adulteration of khoya during the festive season. Acting on the directions of Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, food safety officers, assisted by Delhi Police, conducted raids on vehicles carrying milk solids at Khoya Mandi near Mori Gate on Wednesday.

Officials collected 11 legal samples and nine survey samples from 11 vehicles. These have been sent to the Lawrence Road laboratory, with results expected within 14 days. Authorities said strict punitive action will follow if adulteration is detected.

Singh stressed that the safety and health of citizens is the government’s top priority, particularly during festivals when demand

for khoya increases.

He said enforcement teams are deployed across wholesale markets, depots and manufacturing units to ensure close monitoring, adding that no compromise on food purity and safety would be tolerated.