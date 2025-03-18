Food Min reviews PDS & stresses tech upgrades, outreach

New Delhi: Delhi’s Food and Supplies Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, conducted a review of the Public Distribution System (PDS) and ongoing initiatives to improve transparency and efficiency.

The meeting focused on e-KYC implementation, modernisation efforts, and outreach programmes for ration beneficiaries.

Officials briefed the minister on the department’s efforts to enhance Fair Price Shops (FPS) visibility by introducing standardised signage, banners, and display boards. This initiative aims to create better public awareness regarding

available services.

The minister was also updated on the ongoing e-KYC process, which allows ration cardholders to authenticate their details remotely through the “Mera e-KYC” mobile app. “This move is aimed at streamlining the rationing process and improving beneficiary authentication,” officials informed. So far, approximately 1.9 lakh beneficiaries have completed the e-KYC verification.

Additionally, the department is working on modernizing the PDS under the SMART-PDS scheme. The initiative will integrate technology to standardize operations, connect various government bodies, and implement data analytics for better decision-making. Officials believe that these measures will significantly enhance efficiency and transparency within the system.

Reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, Shri Sirsa acknowledged the Centre’s efforts in supporting the vulnerable. “In the tough times of the COVID pandemic, Prime Minister Modi-led government provided double ration supplies under the PMGKY scheme to support those facing hardships. This was a crucial step to ensure no one went hungry during those difficult times,” he stated.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that no eligible ration beneficiary in Delhi is deprived of their entitled benefits. “We continue to work tirelessly to improve the system and make it more accessible for

everyone,” he added.