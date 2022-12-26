Food delivery exec killed in road accident

New Delhi: A food delivery executive was killed after a speeding car bearing 'district judge' sticker mowed him down in Noida on Sunday night.

As per officials, the incident happened around 1.30 am at the Parthala roundabout in Sector 122 when the victim on bike was hit by a speeding car.

"The driver of the car left the vehicle and fled the spot after the incident while passersby took the injured man to hospital and informed the police," Pramod Kumar, station house officer of sector 113 police station said.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Parvinder Kumar (27), a resident of Behrampur village in Ghaziabad.