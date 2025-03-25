Food delivery boy killed after car hits his motorcycle near Hauz Khas

NEW DELHI: A Swiggy delivery rider was killed in an accident after a taxi driver crashed into his motorcycle in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, leading to the driver’s arrest.

Police were alerted to the incident via a PCR call at Hauz Khas Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrahas Yadav (30), a resident of Chirag Delhi, originally from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, Chamanpreet Singh (20) from Lado Sarai, Delhi, was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

According to police, the accident occurred around 2 am when Singh, a taxi driver, lost control of his vehicle, hit a road divider, and struck Yadav, who was standing nearby.

Officers dispatched to the scene found a severely damaged car and Yadav lying injured. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Yadav, who worked as a Swiggy delivery executive, had been supporting his family. His sudden demise has left relatives and colleagues in shock.

Preliminary investigations suggest that speeding may have led to Singh losing control of the vehicle.

An FIR has been registered at Hauz Khas Police Station under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), covering rash driving and causing death by negligence. The accused has been taken into custody, and further inquiries are ongoing.

Residents near the Dilip Singh Marg T-point have raised concerns over frequent accidents, citing poor road conditions and inadequate street lighting.

As part of the investigation, police are reviewing CCTV footage to reconstruct the events leading up to the accident and have assured that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure justice for the victim.