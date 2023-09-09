Food, accommodation for G20 staff on all 4 days: NDMC V-C

New Delhi: All G20 staff staying in the city for the four days of the Summit will be provided with proper food facilities and comfortable accommodation within the New Delhi Municipal Council area, said NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay during a visit to multiple NDMC service centres on Thursday.



“Arrangements have also been made to accommodate security guards, beldars, safai karamcharis and Palika Sahayaks in our Community Halls - Malcha Marg and Golf Links. Along with arranging mattresses for beds to sleep in, they also have food three times a day. Provisions have been made to ensure they get food, tea and water from time to time,” said the V-C.

The service centres visited by Upadhyay include the Electric Distribution Sub-Station at Sardar Patel Marg, Road Division and Building Maintenance Enquiry at Kautilya Marg, and Sewerage Services Centre at Sarojini Nagar with employees from distant places like Mathura, Agra, Bahadurgarh, Meerut, Delhi-NCR and others, who were all facing problems in commuting.

While expressing his appreciation for their work and commitment to the preparations for the G20 Summit, the Vice Chairman personally met with employees and inquired about their roles and responsibilities.

Along with this, he visited the G20 Command and Control Centre at NDMC Disaster Management Centre on Friday to interact with all officers, Heads of Department and representatives of various NDMC Departments overseeing the operation, as well as other agencies like Delhi Government, Public Works Department, Central Public Works Department, DTC, DJB, and others to discuss coordination.