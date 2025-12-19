Fog hits ops at Delhi airport

New Delhi: As many as 27 flights of various airlines were cancelled and many more delayed at Delhi Airport on Thursday due to dense fog and subsequent drop in visibility, an official source said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo cancelled 59 flights in its domestic network, as per the airline’s website.

“As of now, 27 flights are cancelled — 16 departures and 11 arrivals — at Delhi Airport due to dense fog and low visibility,” the source said.

In a passenger advisory on Thursday morning, DIAL said due to dense fog, “flight operations are currently under CAT-III conditions, which may lead to delays or disruptions.”