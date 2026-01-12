Fog alert for Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is likely to face reduced visibility and worsening air quality over the next two days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for dense fog on Sunday and Monday. The alert comes amid persistently high pollution levels, with authorities cautioning that foggy conditions during morning hours could disrupt movement across the region.

While cold conditions continue, the IMD said temperatures have dipped sharply over the past few days, contributing to dense fog formation across Delhi-NCR.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday. AQI levels were recorded at 259 at 8 am and rose to 291 by 4 pm, according to official data. Several areas reported significantly worse air quality, with Chandni Chowk recording an AQI of 395, alarmingly close to the ‘severe’ category. As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 27 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi reported ‘very poor’ air quality.